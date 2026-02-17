IHCL inks 115-key SeleQtions hotel in Devanahalli in Bengaluru

Mumbai, Feb 17 (PTI) The Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Tuesday announced the signing of a 115-key SeleQtions hotel in Devanahalli, Bengaluru, a conversion of a standalone resort with expansion of inventory to 120 keys.

“The signing of this hotel, the first SeleQtions in Bengaluru, will cater to this growth and expand our brandscape in this key lodging market. We are delighted to partner with BABA Developers for this project,” IHCL Executive Vice President - Real Estate and Development, Suma Venkatesh said in a statement.

With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have 20 hotels in Bengaluru, including 11 under development.

* * * * * *Sarovar Hotels strengthens north India portfolio with dual openings in Jaipur, Mathura Sarovar Hotels on Tuesday announced the opening of 90-key Golden Tulip Kukas Jaipur in Rajasthan and 70-key Skywings Sarovar Portico Mathura in Uttar Pradesh.

“Jaipur and Mathura are high-potential markets supported by strong leisure, pilgrimage and wedding demand. The addition of these two hotels reinforces our commitment to expanding in culturally rich destinations with sustainable growth drivers,” Ajay K Bakaya, Chairman, Sarovar Hotels and Director, Louvre Hotels India, said.

Sarovar Hotels currently operates 150 hotels across 87 destinations in India, Nepal and Africa. PTI SM MR