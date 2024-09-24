IHCL inks 120-key SeleQtions hotel in ECR Chennai

Mumbai, Sep 24 (PTI) Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Tuesday announced the signing of 120-key IHCL SeleQtions hotel in ECR (East Coast Road) Chennai in Tamil Nadu.

The hotel is part of a large eco-friendly development spread over 30 acres, IHCL said in a statement.

"We are thrilled to introduce our first SeleQtions hotel in Chennai where IHCL has a multi-brand presence of 14 hotels, including iconic luxury hotels and residences, leisure resorts and business hotels spread across central business districts and emerging micro markets.

"Strategically located on ECR, its eco-friendly design and MICE facilities, will cater to the growing travel demand in the area. We are delighted to partner with GT Bharathi Urban developers for this project," IHCL Executive Vice President - Real Estate and Development, Suma Venkatesh said.

With the addition of this, IHCL will have 22 hotels in Tamil Nadu, including six under development.

*** DU Digital Global renews visa processing services with Embassy of Thailand across India * DU Digital Global, a visa processing and immigration services provider, on Tuesday announced the renewal of its association with the Royal Thai Embassy for visa processing services across India.

Under the arrangement, DU Digital Global will continue managing all visa application processes for Thailand from India, catering to travellers across visa categories, the company said in a statement.

The company will operate visa application centres under the jurisdiction of the Royal Thai Embassy in Delhi and the Royal Thai Consulate General offices in Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai.

"This partnership, along with our collaboration with numerous other nations, solidifies our position as industry leaders in visa processing services. This continued partnership not only validates our services to date but also challenges us to set new standards moving forward," DU Digital Global CEO Manoj Dharmani said.