IHCL inks 120-key Taj in Himachal's Naina Tikker

Mumbai, Jul 31 (PTI) Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Thursday announced the signing of a 120-key Taj-branded hotel in Naina Tikker in Himachal Pradesh.

This is a brownfield project, IHCL said in a statement.

"Naina Tikker represents a unique opportunity for the Taj brand to mark its presence in a relatively unexplored part of Himachal Pradesh.

"This addition strengthens IHCL's presence in the region, enabling a travel circuit across Chandigarh, Chail, Theog, and Dehradun. We are delighted to further strengthen our partnership with Micro Turners Group," Suma Venkatesh, IHCL Executive Vice President - Real Estate and Development, said.

With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have 13 hotels in Himachal Pradesh, including eight under development. PTI SM SHW