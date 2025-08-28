IHCL inks 125-key Ginger hotel in Maharashtra's Satara

Mumbai, Aug 28 (PTI) Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Thursday announced the signing of 125-key green-field Ginger hotel in Satara, Maharashtra.

"Satara's convergence of education, healthcare and business attracts a steady stream of demand, making it an ideal fit for Ginger's expansion.

"This signing is in line with IHCL's approach to expanding its brandscape into such high-potential markets. We are delighted to partner with Vedantika Raje Bhonsle for this project," IHCL Executive Vice President - Real Estate and Development, Suma Venkatesh said in a statement.

With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have 43 hotels in Maharashtra, including 16 under development. PTI SM SHW