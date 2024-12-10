IHCL inks 125-key hotel in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh under Gateway brand

Mumbai, Dec 10 (PTI) Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Tuesday announced the signing of a 125-key brownfield property in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, under Gateway brand.

"Rishikesh is witnessing growth in cultural and adventure tourism, driven by improving infrastructure and connectivity.

"With this signing, IHCL will grow its presence in the destination with the addition of the re-imagined Gateway brand. We are delighted to partner with Mahanand Sharma for this project," IHCL Executive Vice President - Real Estate and Development, Suma Venkatesh said in a statement.

With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have 16 hotels, including six under development in Uttarakhand.

*** IHG Hotels & Resorts inks Holiday Inn Express in Ayodhya * IHG Hotels & Resorts on Tuesday said it has signed a management agreement to develop a 125-key Holiday Inn Express hotel in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

"We are thrilled to announce the signing of Holiday Inn Express Ayodhya, which is slated to open by mid-2028. Ayodhya has become one of India's most preferred tourist destinations in 2024. With Holiday Inn Express Ayodhya's strategic location, the hotel will benefit predominantly from spiritual tourism year-round," IHG Hotels & Resorts Managing Director, South West Asia, Sudeep Jain said in a statement.

IHG currently has 46 hotels operating across five brands in India, including Six Senses, InterContinental Hotels and Resorts, Crowne Plaza, voco Hotels, Holiday Inn Resort and Holiday Inn Express, and a strong pipeline of 58 hotels due to open in the next 3-5 years.

*** BLS International Partners with CIBT to provide seamless US passport renewal services * BLS International on Tuesday said it has partnered with travel document services provider CIBT to provide US citizens with a seamless, reliable and fast passport renewal experience in key cities across the country.

"We understand the challenges travellers face when renewing their passports, especially under tight timelines. Partnering with CIBT allows us to combine our strengths and bring a simplified, secure and efficient solution to US citizens," BLS International JMD Shikhar Aggarwal said in a statement. PTI SM SHW