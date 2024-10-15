IHCL inks 150-key greenfield property in Prayagraj under Gateway brand

Mumbai, Oct 15 (PTI) Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Tuesday announced the signing of a 150-key greenfield resort in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh under the Gateway brand.

"Prayagraj, with its deep-rooted cultural and religious importance, has been a prominent destination for pilgrims and leisure tourists alike.

"This signing aligns with our strategy of penetrating emerging markets in tier II and III cities. We are delighted to partner with Ecavo Hospitality for this greenfield project," IHCL Executive Vice President - Real Estate and Development Suma Venkatesh said in a statement.

IHCL has 29 hotels in Uttar Pradesh with 16 under development.