IHCL inks 150-key Taj hotel, 74 Taj residences in Noida

Mumbai, Dec 9 (PTI) Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Tuesday announced the signing of 150-key greenfield Taj hotel along with 74 Taj-branded residences in Noida.

"Noida and Greater Noida are witnessing rapid transformation with major infrastructure projects and the upcoming airport driving exponential demand. This signing is in line with IHCL's vision of strengthening our presence in key markets across India.

“We are delighted to partner with Gulshan Group on this landmark project," IHCL Executive Vice President - Real Estate and Development Suma Venkatesh said in a statement.

With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have five hotels in Noida and Greater Noida, including one under development.

*** IHG Hotels & Resorts signs 100-key new Holiday Inn Resort Lonavala in Maharashtra * IHG Hotels & Resorts on Tuesday announced the signing of a management agreement with Emproy Hospitality LLP for the development of 100-key Holiday Inn Resort Lonavala in Maharashtra.

"Lonavala has earned its status as one of West India's most sought-after leisure destinations, and we are thrilled to expand our presence here with Holiday Inn Resort Lonavala.

"This signing underscores our commitment to expanding IHG's presence in key leisure destinations, offering travellers globally recognised brands and memorable experiences," IHG Hotels & Resorts Managing Director, South West Asia, Sudeep Jain said in a statement.

IHG currently has 51 hotels operating across six brands in India and has a pipeline of 72 hotels due to open in the next 3-5 years.

*** THV inks 50-key Mercure Mussoorie under Master Franchise Arrangement with Accor, InterGlobe * Treebo Hospitality Ventures (THV) announced the signing of a 50-key new Mercure hotel in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand, under its master franchise arrangement with global hospitality group Accor and InterGlobe.

"Mussoorie is a destination that captures the imagination of travellers with its serene landscapes and vibrant hill-station culture. Partnering with Accor allows us to deliver a world-class hospitality experience that celebrates the spirit of the region while offering guests modern comfort, thoughtful design, and authentic experiences," Treebo Hospitality Ventures co-founder and CEO Sidharth Gupta said in a statement.

THV operates more than 800 hotels across 120 cities in India. PTI SM SHW