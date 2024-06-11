IHCL inks 150-key Taj hotel in Panchkula

Mumbai/New Delhi: Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Tuesday announced the signing of 150-key Taj hotel in Panchkula, Haryana, which is a greenfield project.

"The signing of a Taj in Panchkula, one of Haryana's leading cities, aligns with our vision to further solidify IHCL's presence in the region.

"Given its proximity to Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, this addition will also create a new travel circuit. We are pleased to partner with Kuldeep Singh Makkar for this venture," IHCL Executive Vice President Real Estate and Development, Suma Venkatesh, said in a statement.

With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have six hotels in Haryana under the Taj, Vivanta, Gateway and Ginger brands, including two under development.

*Avaada Group signs pact with Mysore Ammonia * Avaada Group on Tuesday said it has signed an agreement with Mysore Ammonia for supply of green ammonia.

The long-term supply contract intends to supply 1,00,000 metric tonne of green ammonia per year, Avaada Group said in a statement.