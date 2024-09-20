IHCL inks 150-key Vivanta, 200-key Ginger in Hosur, Tamil Nadu

Mumbai, Sep 20 (PTI) Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Friday announced the signing of a 150-key Vivanta and a 200-key Ginger in Hosur in Tamil Nadu.

These greenfield projects will be developed on a 3-acre land parcel, IHCL said in a statement.

"The signing of these two hotels near the Hosur industrial area will meet the increasing demand for corporate travel and MICE in this thriving micro-market. We are delighted to partner with Palaniappan for these projects," IHCL Executive Vice President, Real Estate and Development, Suma Venkatesh said.

With the addition of these hotels, IHCL will have a presence of 22 hotels with 6 under development in Tamil Nadu.

*** APEDA signs MoU with LuLu Group International * Commerce ministry's arm APEDA has signed and exchanged a memorandum of understanding with LuLu Group International to promote Indian horticulture produce in the Middle Eastern countries, an official statement said on Friday.

This partnership aims to promote Indian horticulture produce in international markets through LuLu Group's network of hypermarkets and retail outlets, it said.

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) has set up a pavilion at World Food India 2024 here. PTI SM RR SHW