IHCL inks 151-key Ginger in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi

Mumbai, Oct 22 (PTI) Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Tuesday announced the signing of 151-key greenfield Ginger hotel in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra.

"Bhiwandi, a thriving commercial hub, has witnessed significant growth in the warehousing and logistics sector.

"The signing of Ginger Bhiwandi is in line with our commitment to expanding our footprint in such emerging micro markets. We are delighted to partner with RNP Warehousing and Logistics on this project," IHCL Executive Vice President - Real Estate and Development states, Suma Venkatesh said in a statement.

With this addition, IHCL will have 37 hotels in Maharashtra, including 13 under development. PTI SM SHW