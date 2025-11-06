IHCL inks 151-key Taj hotel on ECR in Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Mumbai, Nov 6 (PTI) Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Thursday said it has signed a 151-key Taj hotel on ECR in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, which is a greenfield project.

"Chennai's hospitality landscape is shaped by its corporate base, the automobile industry and a thriving IT ecosystem. Driven by its cultural richness and infrastructure, the city also benefits from a steady influx of leisure travellers and a growing MICE segment.

"The signing of this new Taj hotel on ECR is a strategic move to tap into this multi-dimensional demand. We are delighted to partner with MGM Healthcare for this project," IHCL Executive Vice President - Real Estate and Development, Suma Venkatesh said in a statement.

With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have 16 hotels in Chennai, including six under development. PTI SM SHW