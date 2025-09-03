IHCL inks 158-key Gateway Hotel in Dwarka, New Delhi

Mumbai, Sep 3 (PTI) Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Wednesday announced the signing of a greenfield 158-key Gateway hotel in Dwarka in New Delhi in partnership with real estate developer Omaxe Limited.

Developed in partnership with the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in a public-private-partnership model, The Omaxe State is expected to be completed by 2027, offering a sporting infrastructure and a premium lifestyle experience, IHCL said in a statement.

"Extending IHCL's brandscape in the capital, Gateway Dwarka, New Delhi, will strengthen our presence in this high-growth micro market.

"Its strategic location near India's largest convention centre and the upcoming international cricket stadium will drive significant demand for quality hospitality services. We are delighted to partner with Omaxe Limited for this project," IHCL Executive Vice President - Real Estate and Development, Suma Venkatesh said. PTI SM SHW