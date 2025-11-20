IHCL inks 161-key Gateway hotel in Jaipur

Mumbai, Nov 20 (PTI) Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Thursday announced the signing of a 161-key greenfield Gateway hotel in Jaipur in Rajasthan.

"Jaipur's infrastructural growth and its emergence as a commercial centre has made it a hub for business travel, and Gateway Mahapura, Jaipur will cater to this rising demand. We are delighted to partner with Shri Modi Group for this project," IHCL Executive Vice President - Real Estate and Development Suma Venkatesh said in a statement.

With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have 16 hotels in Jaipur, including 5 under development.

***** Airtel Payments Bank gets rights for multi-lane free flow tolling system implementation from IHMCL * Airtel Payments Bank has secured the rights from Indian Highways Management Company Limited (IHMCL) to implement the multi-lane free flow (MLFF) tolling system at the Daulatpura Toll Plaza in Jaipur, according to a release.

This implementation is expected to reduce congestion and travel time, improve fuel efficiency, and provide commuters with a smoother travel experience, a release said.

The MLFF system is an advanced, barrier-less Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) solution that allows vehicles to pass through toll plazas without stopping.

It facilitates seamless transactions by reading FASTag and Vehicle Registration Numbers (VRN) using high-performance RFID readers and ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) cameras, the release added. PTI SM MBI ANU ANU