IHCL inks 2 greenfield Taj hotels in Bahrain

Mumbai, Jul 31 (PTI) The Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Wednesday announced the signing of a greenfield luxury hotel and a boutique resort in Bahrain, both under its Taj brand.

These greenfield projects mark a significant milestone as IHCL becomes the first Indian hospitality company to establish a presence in the Kingdom of Bahrain, further cementing its footprint in the Middle East, the company said in a statement.

"With a portfolio of seven hotels including four under development in the Middle East, these hotels will extend our presence in the MENA region," IHCL Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Puneet Chhatwal said.

Taj resort in Hamala will feature 251 luxurious rooms, while Taj hotel in Downtown Seef, Manama, will have 200 rooms.

With the addition of these hotels, IHCL will have a presence of seven hotels with four under development in the Middle East.

* * * * * Kalyan Jewellers' pledges Rs 5 cr to Kerala CMDRF for flash floods in Wayanad *Jewellery retailer Kalyan Jewellers on Wednesday said it has pledged Rs 5 crore to the Kerala Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) for the flash floods and landslides that have tragically struck Wayanad in Kerala.

"The devastation in Wayanad has not only claimed numerous lives but also displaced families, destroyed homes, and disrupted livelihoods. Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected during this challenging time," Kalyan Jewellers Managing Director TS Kalyanaraman said in a statement. PTI SM MR MR