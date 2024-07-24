IHCL inks 200-key Taj hotel in Jharkhand

Mumbai, Jul 24 (PTI) Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Wednesday announced the signing of 200-key greenfield Taj hotel in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

This greenfield project, marking IHCL's foray into Ranchi, is set to be developed on a six-acre land parcel leased from the state government, IHCL said in a statement.

"We are delighted to bring the iconic Taj brand to Ranchi.

"This signing aligns with the strategy of building our presence in the region, which is fast developing into a significant industrial, commercial and cultural hub," IHCL Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Puneet Chhatwal said.

With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have six hotels in Jharkhand, including one under development. PTI SM SHW