IHCL inks 28-key Tree of Life resort in Panheli, Maharashtra

Mumbai, Nov 11 (PTI) Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Tuesday announced the signing of a 28-key brownfield Tree of Life resort in Panheli, Raigad, Maharashtra.

"Panheli's natural beauty makes it an ideal location for a quick leisure escape, in line with the ethos of expanding the brand's presence in drivable destinations. We are delighted to partner with Prabhat Jha for this project," IHCL Executive Vice President - Real Estate and Development Suma Venkatesh said in a statement.

With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have 54 hotels across Maharashtra, including 27 under development.

*** VFS Global Academy, Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary in Odisha to upskill 70 locals on ecotourism * VFS Global Academy, the education and skilling arm of VFS Global, on Tuesday said it has partnered with the Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary in Odisha to upskill and empower over 70 local staff to enhance community participation in ecotourism.

This initiative will enrich the eco-tourism experience for visitors while creating sustainable livelihoods, VFS Global Academy said in a statement.

"Our partnership with VFS Global Academy focuses on enhancing community participation in ecotourism by upgrading skills in hospitality, language, etiquette, teamwork, and naturalist training for educational tours in and around Debrigarh Sanctuary," Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary Divisional Forest Officer Anshu Pragyan Das said.

Over 70 community members working at Debrigarh Ecotourism as facility managers, safari drivers, eco-guides, boatmen, and naturalists will benefit from this programme, Das added.

Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary, spread across 350 square kilometres around the Hirakud reservoir, has already been recognised as India's best eco-tourism resort. PTI SM SHW