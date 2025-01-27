IHCL inks 300-key Taj hotel in Ayodhya

Mumbai, Jan 27 (PTI) Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Monday said it has signed a 300-key brownfield Taj hotel in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

Advertisment

"IHCL has a strong presence across significant spiritual destinations in India and this signing aligns with our strategy of developing spiritual circuits.

"With the recent signings across SeleQtions, Vivanta, Gateway and Ginger brands, we are strengthening our presence in Ayodhya with the iconic Taj brand. We are delighted to partner with the Solitaire Group for this Taj hotel project, which is expected to open in 2026," IHCL Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Puneet Chhatwal said in a statement.

With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have 31 hotels in Uttar Pradesh, including 18 under development. PTI SM SHW