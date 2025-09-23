IHCL inks 310-key Taj hotel in Visakhapatnam

Mumbai, Sep 23 (PTI) Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Tuesday announced the signing of a 310-key Taj hotel in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

"We will introduce the iconic Taj brand to Vizag, in line with our strategy to be present in key leisure and commercial markets.

"We are delighted to continue our partnership with Varun Hospitality Private Limited for this landmark project," IHCL Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Puneet Chhatwal said in a statement.

This greenfield project will mark the debut of the Taj Hotel in the coastal city. PTI SM SHW