IHCL inks 350-key Taj hotel in Indore

Mumbai, Mar 12 (PTI) Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Tuesday announced the signing of a 350-key greenfield project under the Taj hotel brand in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

"This signing is in line with our strategic vision to expand its footprint across India's key business and leisure destinations. With this new venture, we are proud to introduce our entire brand portfolio to the city.

"...delighted to collaborate with Manikaran Commercials for this hotel," IHCL Executive Vice President - Real Estate and Development, Suma Venkatesh said in a statement.

With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have 12 hotels across Taj, SeleQtions, Vivanta and Ginger brands in Madhya Pradesh, including four under development. PTI SM SHW