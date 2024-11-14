IHCL inks 45-key Ginger in Daman and Diu

Mumbai: Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Thursday announced the signing of a 45-key Ginger hotel spread over three acres in Diu in the Union territory of Daman and Diu.

Advertisment

Entering the Diu hospitality market offers an opportunity to introduce the Ginger experience in a location that has remained largely untapped, according to a statement.

"With its scenic beaches and vibrant history, the UT has immense potential as a destination. We are delighted to partner with Praveg on this project," IHCL Executive Vice President - Real Estate and Development Suma Venkatesh said in the statement.

This is the group's first property in Diu.