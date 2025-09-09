IHCL inks 64-key brownfield hotel in Pahalgam under Gateway brand

Mumbai, Sep 9 (PTI) Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Tuesday announced the signing of a 64-key brownfield hotel in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir under the Gateway brand.

"This signing is in line with IHCL's strategy to tap into high-potential destinations that offer both scenic beauty and a strong tourism ecosystem.

"We are delighted to partner with Riaz Ahmad Panjra for this project," IHCL Executive Vice President - Real Estate and Development Suma Venkatesh said in a statement.

With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have seven hotels in Jammu and Kashmir, including one under development. PTI SM SHW