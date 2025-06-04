IHCL inks 65-key Gateway hotel in Himachal's McLeodganj

Mumbai, Jun 4 (PTI) Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Wednesday announced the signing of a brownfield project to develop a 65-key Gateway hotel in McLeodganj in Himachal Pradesh.

The company has partnered with Mcleo Times Square for this project, according to a statement.

"This signing is in line with IHCL's strategy of strengthening its presence in Himachal Pradesh across key leisure destinations. McLeodganj, with its cultural richness, is attracting both domestic and international tourists," IHCL Executive Vice President - Real Estate and Development, Suma Venkatesh said.

With this addition, IHCL will have 13 hotels in the state, with eight under development. PTI SM SHW