IHCL inks 65-key Palitana Palace under Taj brand in Gujarat

Mumbai, Mar 25 (PTI) Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Tuesday announced the signing of the 65-key Palitana Palace under the Taj brand in Palitana, Gujarat.

"We are honoured to partner with His Highness Thakore Saheb Mandhatasinhji Jadeja of Rajkot to bring the Palitana Palace under the Taj brand. This addition reinforces our commitment to preserving India's rich heritage and expanding our portfolio of Palaces, Havelis and Forts," IHCL Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Puneet Chhatwal said in a statement.

With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have 29 hotels in Gujarat, including 10 under development.

*** Grow Indigo raises USD 10 million * Agri-tech company Grow Indigo on Tuesday said it has raised USD 10 million (over Rs 85 crore) from British International Investment (BII), the UK's development finance institution and impact investor, to accelerate the expansion.

"With this funding, we will accelerate farmer enrollment and scale carbon farming initiatives. Maintaining integrity of the sustainability outcomes, by way of carbon credits and Scope 3 emission reductions, is of utmost importance to us and will bring maximum value to farmers with our science-backed MRV offerings," Grow Indigo Executive Director Usha Barwale Zehr said in a statement.

Grow Indigo is addressing this challenge head-on through carbon farming, a set of sustainable agricultural practices that captures carbon in soil while reducing emissions.

Established in 2018, Grow Indigo is leading the carbon farming revolution with over 2.5 million acres of smallholder farmland already enrolled across 7 states.