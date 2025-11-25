IHCL inks 78-key Gateway hotel in J&K's Patnitop

Mumbai, Nov 25 (PTI) Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Tuesday announced the signing of a 78-key brownfield hotel under its Gateway brand in Patnitop in Jammu and Kashmir.

"With the largest room inventory in the destination, this Gateway resort will cater to the growing demand from Punjab, Delhi NCR and Jammu.

"Serving as a gateway to the Himalayas, this signing aligns with our strategy to expand the brand in such leisure markets. We are delighted to partner with FIL Industries for this project," Suma Venkatesh, IHCL Executive Vice President - Real Estate and Development, said in a statement.

With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have 12 hotels in Jammu and Kashmir, including six under development. PTI SM SHW