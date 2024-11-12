IHCL inks 85-key property in UP's Lucknow

Mumbai, Nov 12 (PTI) Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Tuesday inked its 100th Ginger hotel with an 85-key property in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

"Driven by India's robust GDP growth and increasing consumer aspirations, the mid-scale segment in the country is poised for significant expansion.

Ginger with its relevancy straddles all city categories and destinations from metros, state capitals, commercial centres, as well as pilgrimage sites and leisure hotspots. We are delighted to partner with Lekhraj Builders for the 100th Ginger hotel in the country," IHCL Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Puneet Chhatwal said in a statement.

IHCL has a portfolio of 350 hotels, including 118 under development globally across four continents.

*** SGT University's ASIA Institute partners with AARDO to combat lead poisoning across Africa, Asia * The Advanced Study Institute of Asia (ASIA), a research institute affiliated with SGT University, on Tuesday said it has entered into a partnership with the African-Asian Rural Development Organization (AARDO) to address lead poisoning affecting rural and vulnerable populations across Africa and Asia.

This collaborative initiative brings together AARDO's extensive network of 32 member countries (and two associate members) and ASIA's research expertise in South and Southeast Asian studies, marking a significant step forward in the fight against lead exposure and its health impacts, particularly on children and women in rural communities, SGT University said in a statement.

"Children with lead exposure suffer from IQ loss, cognitive problems and behavioural issues. Lead is a silent killer, thus it should be addressed until it's too late," AARDO Secretary-General Manoj Nardeosingh said. PTI SM SHW