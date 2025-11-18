IHCL inks 90-key Ginger hotel at Dimapur in Nagaland

Mumbai, Nov 18 (PTI) Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Tuesday announced the signing of a greenfield 90-key Ginger hotel in Dimapur, Nagaland, marking the company's debut in the northeastern state.

"Dimapur plays a pivotal role as an economic and cultural centre in Nagaland. With increasing travel demand and infrastructure development in the region, this signing aligns with our strategy to expand our presence in the Northeast. We are delighted to partner with T K Enterprises for this project," IHCL Executive Vice President, Real Estate and Development, Suma Venkatesh, said in a statement.

With this addition, IHCL will have 19 hotels across the Northeast, including 10 under development. PTI SM TRB