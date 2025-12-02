IHCL inks 90-key Ginger hotel in Shillong, Meghalaya

Mumbai, Dec 2 (PTI) Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Tuesday announced the signing of 90-key greenfield Ginger hotel in Shillong, marking the brand's debut in Meghalaya.

"Shillong, with its vibrant spirit, resonates with Ginger's philosophy of blending work and play. Under the Smart City program, Shillong is evolving into a significant administrative and economic hub. We are delighted to partner with Khongsngi for this project," IHCL Executive Vice President - Real Estate and Development, Suma Venkatesh said in a statement.

With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have three hotels in Meghalaya, including one under development.