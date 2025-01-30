IHCL inks brownfield SeleQtions hotel in Rajasthan's Mandawa

Mumbai, Jan 30 (PTI) Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Thursday announced the signing of a brownfield SeleQtions hotel in Mandawa in Rajasthan.

"The growing interest in immersive travel experiences has fueled demand for heritage stays and cultural tourism.

"Mandawa, with its rich architectural legacy, serves as a convenient extension for travellers exploring the Delhi-Jaipur-Agra circuit," IHCL Executive Vice President - Real Estate and Development Suma Venkatesh said in a statement.

The restored 17-key IHCL SeleQtions Mandawa will be extended to 35 keys.

With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have 28 hotels in Rajasthan, including six under development.