IHCL inks hotel in Karnataka's Mysuru

Mumbai, Jun 10 (PTI) Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Tuesday announced the signing of a greenfield 115-key hotel in Mysuru, Karnataka under its Vivanta brand.

"The enhanced connectivity through recent infrastructure developments like the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway is boosting travel and tourism in the region.

"This signing is in line with our strategy to expand in fast-growing economic and cultural destinations. We are delighted to partner with the Farah Group on this project," IHCL Executive Vice President - Real Estate and Development, Suma Venkatesh, said in a statement.

With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have 26 hotels in Karnataka, including 12 under development.