IHCL inks pact for 200-key Ginger hotel in Thane

Mumbai: Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Tuesday announced the signing of an agreement for a 200-key Ginger hotel in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region of Thane, Maharashtra.

"The signing of our fifth Ginger hotel in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) in Thane aligns with our strategic vision of expanding our presence in key urban centres in India. Thane with its rapid development has emerged as a residential and commercial hub in Maharashtra. We are delighted to collaborate with Jagdale Infrastructure Private for this new hotel," IHCL Executive Vice President - Real Estate and Development, Suma Venkatesh said in a statement..

With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have 35 hotels including 12 under development in Maharashtra.