IHCL MoU with Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port for redevelopment of historic Chotelal Ki Ghat

Kolkata, Aug 21 (PTI) Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) has signed an MoU with Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata, for the redevelopment of the 19th-century Chotelal Ki Ghat on the Hooghly riverfront.

The project, supported by heritage conservation organisation INTACH, will see IHCL invest nearly Rs 5 crore under its CSR programme over the next three years, a statement said.

The Grade I heritage site, built in the 1870s, will be restored through conservation, beautification and landscaping, with beneficiaries including local artists, vendors, residents and tourists.

"This project aims to restore the ghat's cultural essence while enhancing its aesthetic and functional value," IHCL Executive Vice President Gaurav Pokhariyal said.

Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port chairman Rathendra Raman said the collaboration reflected a shared vision of heritage-led sustainable development and preserving Kolkata's iconic riverfront.

Several corporate bodies have come forward in the recent past to restore important ghats and the riverfront of the city.