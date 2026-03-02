IHCL opens 100-key Gateway Dehradun in Uttarakhand

Mumbai, Mar 2 (PTI) Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Monday announced the opening of the 100-key Gateway Dehradun, marking the debut of its Gateway brand in Uttarakhand's capital city.

"We are pleased to bring the Gateway brand to Uttarakhand with the opening of Gateway Dehradun. As it continues to grow into a leisure and business hub, this opening strengthens the brand's footprint while reflecting the character of the destination," IHCL Vice President and Brand Leader, Gateway Hotels & Resorts, Leah Tata said in a statement.