IHCL opens 113-key Ekante Bliss under SeleQtions brand in Tirupati

Mumbai, Feb 16 (PTI) Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Friday announced the opening of a 113-key Ekante Bliss under SeleQtions brand in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, home to the sacred shrine of Tirumala Venkateswara Temple.

"We are delighted to inaugurate Ekante Bliss, an IHCL SeleQtions hotel, in the temple city of Tirupati, drawing millions of devotees annually. This addition further cements our robust footprint in significant spiritual destinations across India," IHCL Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Puneet Chhatwal said in a statement.

With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have six hotels across Taj, SeleQtions, Vivanta and Ginger in Andhra Pradesh including one under development. PTI SM DRR DRR