IHCL opens 122-key La Estoria under SeleQtions brand in Goa

Mumbai, Nov 7 (PTI) Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Thursday announced the opening of 122-key La Estoria, Goa under SeleQtions brand in Candolim.

"With the growing demand for experiential travel, we are delighted to launch La Estoria, Goa - IHCL SeleQtions, offering differentiated and culturally immersive experiences in India's most sought-after holiday destination," IHCL Managing Director and CEO Puneet Chhatwal said in a statement.

With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have 16 hotels in Goa, including four under development.

*** Taj Mahal, New Delhi introduces menus in braille * Taj Mahal, New Delhi, on Thursday said it has introduced menus in Braille across all its restaurants for an accessible and diverse hospitality experience.

"The introduction of Braille menus at our restaurants further strengthens our dedication to providing a dignified and empowering dining experience for all patrons.

"We hope to create memorable dining moments that resonate with our values of warmth and respect for each guest's unique needs," Anmol Ahluwalia, Area Director Operations and General Manager at Taj Mahal, New Delhi, said. PTI SM SHW