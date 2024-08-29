IHCL opens 151-key Gateway Bekal in Kerala

Mumbai: Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Thursday announced the opening of 151-key Gateway Bekal, a full-service upscale hotel offering, in Bekal, Kerala.

"Expanding our brandscape, the reimagined Gateway introduces a full-service hotel offering in the upscale segment, an ideal fit to capture growth opportunities in micro markets of metros and tier II and III cities.

Gateway will cater to the increasing domestic demand for quality accommodations with large banqueting facilities in emerging cities," IHCL Managing Director and CEO Puneet Chhatwal said in a statement.

The brand roll-out commences with the opening of Gateway Bekal along with the migration of four operating hotels in Nashik, Coonoor, Madurai and Chikmagalur, he said, adding that the current brand portfolio of 17 hotels will scale to 100 hotels by 2030.

These hotels were featured under the SeleQtions platform, until their migration to the re-imagined Gateway.