IHCL opens 42-key Naukuchia House - IHCL SeleQtions in Uttarakhand

Mumbai, Feb 13 (PTI) Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Friday said it has opened 42-key Naukuchia House - IHCL SeleQtions in Uttarakhand.

"The opening of Naukuchia House - IHCL SeleQtions is a testament to our dedication to curating regional-centric experiences in emerging tourist destinations.

"This will be our 5th hotel in partnership with Leisure Hotels Group since 2013, reflecting a shared vision to establish and showcase unique and off-beat leisure locations of India," IHCL Managing Director and CEO Puneet Chhatwal said in a statement.

With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have 17 hotels in Uttarakhand, including seven under development. PTI SM SHW