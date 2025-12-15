IHCL opens 43-key Avantika by the Ganges under SeleQtions in Varanasi

Mumbai, Dec 15 (PTI) Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Monday announced the opening of 43-key Avantika by the Ganges under the SeleQtions brand at Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

"Varanasi, one of the world's oldest living cities, continues to draw seekers from across the globe for its spiritual significance. The opening of Avantika by the Ganges - IHCL SeleQtions adds a dimension to our brandscape, offering guests a sanctuary that blends timeless traditions with contemporary comforts," IHCL Executive Vice President ' New Businesses and Hotel Openings, Deepika Rao said in a statement. PTI SM HVA