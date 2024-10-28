IHCL opens 83-key Yarkay, Thimphu under SeleQtions brand in Bhutan

Mumbai, Oct 28 (PTI) Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Monday announced the opening of 83-key Yarkay, Thimphu under SeleQtions brand in Bhutan.

"As the world's first carbon-negative country, Bhutan is a premier leisure destination. We are pleased to announce the opening of SeleQtions in Thimphu, designed to meet the growing demand for experiential travel.

"This opening is in line with our vision to grow our presence in prominent gateway destinations, enabling travel circuits in the region to attract global travellers." IHCL Managing Director & CEO Puneet Chhatwal said in a statement.

*** Hilton inks 223-key Hilton Garden Inn in Whitefield, Bengaluru * Hilton on Monday announced the signing of 223-key Hilton Garden Inn in Whitefield, Bengaluru, which is set to open in early 2025.

This new property, being developed in partnership with Minerva Executive Apartment, will bring Hilton's Bengaluru portfolio to seven trading and 10 pipeline hotels, the global hospitality firm said in a statement.

"The booming mid-market segment in South Asia offers enough headroom to grow our focused-service brand Hilton Garden Inn, and we see continued demand for the brand across the region," Hilton South Asia, senior vice president and regional head Zubin Saxena said. PTI SM SHW