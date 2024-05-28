IHCL opens 86-key Ginger hotel in Nagpur

Nagpur, May 28 (PTI) Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Tuesday announced the opening of an 86-key Ginger hotel here.

The Ginger Nagpur Airport Road hotel is part of a mixed-use development that includes one of the city's shopping mall. Situated near the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Airport, the property offers seamless connectivity to the new metro line servicing the airport, the company stated in a release.

"This opening aligns perfectly with IHCL's strategic vision of establishing a presence in key commercial centres.

"As an emerging metropolis and the primary business hub of Central India, Nagpur holds significant potential. We are delighted to debut the Ginger brand in the city with the opening of Ginger Nagpur Airport Road," Executive Vice President, New Businesses and Hotel Openings at IHCL, Deepika Rao said.

With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have 34 hotels, including 11 under development across Taj, Vivanta, SeleQtions and Ginger brands in Maharashtra.