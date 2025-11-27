IHCL opens 92-key Vivanta Aluva in Kochi, Kerala

Mumbai, Nov 27 (PTI) Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Thursday announced the opening of 92-key Vivanta Aluva in Kochi, Kerala.

"Opening of Vivanta Aluva, Kochi marks the expansion of IHCL's brandscape in the city's emerging micro market of Aluva, part of the Kochi Metropolitan area. This thriving business hub and its rich cultural legacy make it an ideal fit for the Vivanta brand," IHCL Executive Vice President - New Businesses and Hotel Openings, Deepika Rao said in a statement.

With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have 22 hotels across Kerala, including six under development.