IHCL opens 97-key Vivanta Thane

Mumbai, Jul 30 (PTI) Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Wednesday announced the opening of 97-key Vivanta Thane in Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

"Thane, as an immediate neighbour to Mumbai has evolved into a major satellite city within the Mumbai Metropolitan region.

“Located on LBS Road with seamless access to key transport arteries and business corridors, the hotel is well-positioned to meet the evolving needs of travellers," IHCL Executive Vice President - New Businesses and Hotel Openings, Deepika Rao said in a statement.

With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have 17 hotels in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), including five under development. PTI SM SHW