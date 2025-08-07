IHCL opens Bangaram Island, Coral Pearl resorts under SeleQtions in Lakshadweep

Mumbai, Aug 7 (PTI) Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) announced the opening of two resorts under SeleQtions brand in Lakshadweep archipelago.

The two properties include 60-key Bangaram Island resort and The Coral Pearl with 50 luxurious glamping tents, IHCL said in a statement.

"In keeping with IHCL's legacy of pioneering destinations in India, the two resorts on Bangaram Island put Lakshadweep on the global tourism map.

Reflective of our ethos of responsible tourism, the eco-resorts set in the pristine white beaches offer distinctive experiences rooted in the local essence," IHCL Managing Director and CEO Puneet Chhatwal said. PTI SM SHW