IHCL opens Ginger Durgapur hotel in West Bengal

Mumbai, Jan 16 (PTI) Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Tuesday announced the opening of its 55-room Ginger Durgapur in West Bengal.

"This opening is in line with our commitment to east India. We are delighted to open the doors of Ginger Durgapur in West Bengal's key industrial hub. With this addition, IHCL will have all its brands present in the state," IHCL Executive Vice President - New Businesses, Hotel Openings and Corporate Communications, Deepika Rao said in a statement.

With this addition, IHCL will have 10 hotels, including five under development, across Taj, Vivanta, SeleQtions, and Ginger brands in West Bengal. PTI SM SHW