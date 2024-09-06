IHCL opens Ginger hotel in Srinagar

New Delhi, Sep 6 (PTI) Indian Hotels Company on Friday said it has opened its second Ginger hotel in Jammu and Kashmir.

Located at Barzulla, the 64-key Ginger Srinagar provides easy access to the airport and iconic attractions such as Dal Lake, Shalimar Bagh, Shankaracharya Temple, and Jama Masjid, the company said in a statement.

"The city's growing infrastructure, combined with its status as one of the country's top travel destinations, makes it a focal point for business and leisure travellers alike. This new addition is well positioned to meet the rising demand in the region," IHCL Executive Vice President Hotel Openings & New Businesses, Deepika Rao said.

*** Greaves Electric Mobility ropes in cricketer Axar Patel as brand ambassador * Greaves Electric Mobility Pvt Ltd on Friday said it has signed Indian cricketer Axar Patel as brand ambassador.

Patel will now be seen promoting the future of smart and sustainable mobility with Greaves Electric Mobility Pvt Ltd (GEMPL), the company said in a statement.

"His all-rounder persona perfectly aligns with our vision of creating smart and sustainable mobility solutions for India.

"This collaboration is not just about promoting electric vehicles but also about inspiring a movement towards a cleaner, greener future," GEMPL Executive Director & CEO K Vijaya Kumar said. PTI RKL SHW