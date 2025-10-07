IHCL opens Gulab Haveli, Mandawa in Rajasthan

Mumbai, Oct 7 (PTI) Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Tuesday announced the opening of 17-key restored heritage retreat in Rajasthan under its SeleQtions brand.

"Gulab Haveli, Mandawa - IHCL SeleQtions is a tribute to Rajasthan's timeless heritage and artistic spirit," IHCL Executive Vice President - New Businesses and Hotel Openings, Deepika Rao said in a statement.

"With its carefully restored architecture, this hotel reflects IHCL's dedication to preserving India's cultural treasures while offering contemporary experiences," Rao added. PTI SM SHW