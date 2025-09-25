IHCL opens Taj Ganga Kutir Resort & Spa, Raichak in West Bengal

Mumbai, Sep 25 (PTI) Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Thursday announced the opening of 155-key Taj Ganga Kutir Resort & Spa, Raichak in West Bengal.

"Raichak, near the confluence of the majestic Ganga River and the Bay of Bengal, offers a unique setting reflecting the rich essence of Bengal.

"With the launch of Taj Ganga Kutir Resort & Spa, IHCL reinforces its commitment to expanding into distinctive destinations that our country offers," IHCL Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Puneet Chhatwal said in a statement. PTI SM SHW