IHCL opens Taj Lalit Bagh, Udaipur

Mumbai, Sep 30 (PTI) Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Tuesday announced the opening of 155-key Taj Lalit Bagh, Udaipur, in Rajasthan.

"IHCL's iconic brand Taj, with its presence in the historic city for over five decades, has placed Udaipur on the global tourism map. As a torchbearer for the city's growing hospitality landscape, Taj has an expansive footprint with four hotels across grand palaces and resorts.

The opening of Taj Lalit Bagh, Udaipur, adds yet another landmark to our luxury portfolio, deepening our commitment to the region and its rich heritage," IHCL Managing Director and CEO Puneet Chhatwal said in a statement. PTI SM SHW