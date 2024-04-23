IHCL opens Vivanta hotel in Jamshedpur

Mumbai: Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Tuesday announced the opening of a 95-key Vivanta hotel in Jamshedpur in Jharkhand.

"We are delighted to unveil Vivanta in Jamshedpur, India's first planned industrial city. Founded by Jamsetji Tata, Jamshedpur is also known as Tatanagar. This opening will mark the debut of the Vivanta brand and will be our second hotel in the city," IHCL Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Puneet Chhatwal said in a statement.

With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have two hotels across Vivanta and Ginger brands in Jharkhand.

SCOPE to fund 10 deep-tech startups with USD 1 million Startup networking platfrom SCOPE on Tuesday said it will provide USD 1 million to 10 startups as part of project HALO, to foster innovation and growth in the burgeoning GenAI landscape.

HALO aims to accelerate the development of DeepTech startups, particularly in the fields of Artificial Intelligence and Large Language Models (LLMs), a company statement said.

"With a capital injection of USD 100,000 for each of the ten chosen startups, HALO aims to fuel their growth, scale their impact, and catalyze innovation in the GenAI space," it said.