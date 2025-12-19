IHCL partners with BBK Group to set up Vivanta hotel in Vellore

Chennai, Dec 19 (PTI) The Indian Hotels Company Ltd will set up a Vivanta hotel in Vellore, marking its maiden entry into the city, a top official said.

The company has partnered with BBK Group to establish the greenfield venture in the district.

IHCL Executive Vice-President (Real Estate and Development) Suma Venkatesh said Vellore is an established education and industrial hub with improving connectivity and infrastructure, making it a promising hospitality market.

"Its inclusion in the Government of India’s Smart Cities Mission reflects the city’s growth potential," she said in a press release on Friday, adding that the company was delighted to partner with BBK Group promoter Baskaran on the project.

BBK Group is a family-owned business engaged in leather, footwear and leather goods.

The 100-key Vivanta Vellore will feature contemporary design and vibrant spaces. The hotel will offer an all-day dining restaurant, multiple meeting rooms and a banquet hall spanning over 2,500 sq ft, the release said.

BBK Group promoter Baskaran said the group was pleased to collaborate with IHCL to introduce the Vivanta brand to Vellore.

"This hotel will add to the city’s growing hospitality landscape and create a landmark destination for travellers," he said. PTI VIJ SSK VIJ SSK ADB