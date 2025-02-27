IHCL partners with Goa govt for hospitality skilling centre

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) Tata group hospitality major Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Thursday said it has signed an MoU with Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Goa for a hospitality skilling centre in the state and boost employment opportunities for the youth.

The skilling centre will offer a series of tailored training programmes and workshops designed to address the evolving demands of the industry, IHCL said in a statement.

These sessions will impart essential foundational literacy and hospitality-specific programmes, including front office, housekeeping, food production and food and beverage service, preparing participants for careers in the industry, it added.

Besides, it will feature industry-based internships that provide hands-on experience in corporate environments, bridging the gap between education and employment, the company said.

"IHCL's initiative will open new employment opportunities for the youth, supporting Goa's vision for continued growth and advancement in the tourism sector. This MoU is reflective of our joint commitment to develop a sustainable tourism ecosystem and we are pleased to be associated with IHCL," Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said.

Commenting on the initiative, IHCL Managing Director and CEO, Puneet Chhatwal said,"The upcoming skilling centre, in line with our 'ESG+ framework of Paathya', will bridge the employability gap and equip a skilled workforce to support Goa's vibrant travel and tourism industry." IHCL said under the framework, with 47 skilling centres it continues to invest in talent pools to support deserving youth and their families, enhancing employment opportunities and contributing to the growth of the hospitality sector. PTI RKL ANU ANU